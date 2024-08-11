Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1860 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 14,246
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1860
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 3200 DKK
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
