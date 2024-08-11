Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1860 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1860 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1860 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 14,246

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 3200 DKK
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Aurea - May 19, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

