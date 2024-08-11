Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1845 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1845 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1845 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,049

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1845 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

