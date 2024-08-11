Ducat 1845 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)