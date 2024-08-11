Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1845 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,049
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1845
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
