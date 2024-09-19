Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

Coins of Guatemala 1783

Golden coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 NG P
Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 NG P
8 Escudos 1783 NG P
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Escudos 1783 NG P
Reverse 4 Escudos 1783 NG P
4 Escudos 1783 NG P
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1783 NG P
Reverse 2 Escudos 1783 NG P
2 Escudos 1783 NG P
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 NG P
Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 NG P
1 Escudo 1783 NG P
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 4
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
