Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1783 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1783 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1998 $
Price in auction currency 1998 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
