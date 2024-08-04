1 Escudo 1783 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1783 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)