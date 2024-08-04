Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1783 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1783 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1783 NG P at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1783 NG P at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1998 $
Price in auction currency 1998 USD
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1783 NG P at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1783 NG P at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1783 NG P at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1783 NG P at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1783 NG P at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

