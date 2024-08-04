Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1783 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1783 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1783 NG P at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1783 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4510 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1783 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

