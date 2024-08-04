8 Escudos 1783 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1783 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)