Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1783 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1783 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4510 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search