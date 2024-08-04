Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

2 Escudos 1783 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,196 oz) 6,0969 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1783 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Guatemala 2 Escudos 1783 NG P at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

