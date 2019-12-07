Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1971 A "Friedrich Schiller". Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Pattern

Obverse 20 Mark 1971 A "Friedrich Schiller" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1971 A "Friedrich Schiller" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark A. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4643 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 8,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
9073 $
Price in auction currency 8200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1971 "Friedrich Schiller", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search