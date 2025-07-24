flag
6 Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl JoachimReverse 6 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0263 oz) 0,8192 g
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,720

Description

  • CountryFurstenberg
  • PeriodKarl Joachim
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1804
  • RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
  • MintStuttgart
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:400 USD
Auction sales chart 6 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 22, 2010
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 22, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Furstenberg 6 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
SellerKünker
DateOctober 6, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim 6 Kreuzer 1804 W?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 6 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 6 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W?

The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin 6 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 6 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W?

To sell the 6 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

