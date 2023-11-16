flag
20 Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl JoachimReverse 20 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,010

Description

  • CountryFurstenberg
  • PeriodKarl Joachim
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1804
  • RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
  • MintStuttgart
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:800 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 325 CHF
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 380 CHF
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 22, 2010
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 22, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2007
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2006
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim 20 Kreuzer 1804 W?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W?

The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin 20 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W?

To sell the 20 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

