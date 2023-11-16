20 Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC3,010
Description
- CountryFurstenberg
- PeriodKarl Joachim
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1804
- RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
- MintStuttgart
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg 20 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim 20 Kreuzer 1804 W?
According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 800 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W?
The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin 20 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 20 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W?
To sell the 20 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.