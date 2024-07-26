flag
FurstenbergPeriod:1804-1804 1804-1804

10 Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl JoachimReverse 10 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,075

Description

  • CountryFurstenberg
  • PeriodKarl Joachim
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1804
  • RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
  • MintStuttgart
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:270 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 301 USD
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Rauch - December 14, 2019
SellerRauch
DateDecember 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 3, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 27, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJune 11, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
SellerKricheldorf
DateFebruary 21, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
SellerStack's
DateNovember 11, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Künker - October 9, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim 10 Kreuzer 1804 W?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 270 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W?

The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin 10 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W?

To sell the 10 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FurstenbergCoin catalog of Karl JoachimCoins of Furstenberg in 1804All Furstenberg coinsFurstenberg silver coinsFurstenberg coins 10 KreuzerNumismatic auctions