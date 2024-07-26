10 Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC6,075
Description
- CountryFurstenberg
- PeriodKarl Joachim
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1804
- RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
- MintStuttgart
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg 10 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim 10 Kreuzer 1804 W?
According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 270 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W?
The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin 10 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 10 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W?
To sell the 10 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.