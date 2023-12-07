Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)

flag
Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight5,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC39,600

Description

  • CountryFurstenberg
  • PeriodKarl Joachim
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1804
  • RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
  • MintStuttgart
  • PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg Kreuzer 1804 with mark W. This copper coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition
Furstenberg Kreuzer 1804 W at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 3, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
How much is the copper coin of Karl Joachim Kreuzer 1804 W?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a coin Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 200 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Kreuzer 1804 with mark W?

The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W?

To sell the Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

