Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)

How much is the copper coin of Karl Joachim Kreuzer 1804 W? According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a coin Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 200 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Kreuzer 1804 with mark W? The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.