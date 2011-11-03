1 Heller 1812 BH "Type 1808-1812" (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

How much is the copper coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg 1 Heller 1812 BH? According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a coin 1 Heller 1812 with mark BH is 50 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Heller 1812 with mark BH? The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin 1 Heller 1812 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.