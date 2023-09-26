flag
1 Heller 1808 BH (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse 1 Heller 1808 BH - Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von DalbergReverse 1 Heller 1808 BH - Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,35 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,832

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt
  • PeriodKarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1808
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:80 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Heller 1808 BH - Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 with mark BH. This copper coin from the times of Karl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 BH at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 BH at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
SellerRauch
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 BH at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt 1 Heller 1808 BH at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the copper coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg 1 Heller 1808 BH?

According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a coin 1 Heller 1808 with mark BH is 80 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Heller 1808 with mark BH?

The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin 1 Heller 1808 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Heller 1808 with the letters BH?

To sell the 1 Heller 1808 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

