France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Coins of France 1821

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Francs 1821 A
Reverse 20 Francs 1821 A
20 Francs 1821 A Paris
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 20 Francs 1821 W
Reverse 20 Francs 1821 W
20 Francs 1821 W Lille
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 20 Francs 1816-1824
Reverse 20 Francs 1816-1824
20 Francs 1816-1824 Off-center strike
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 3
