France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1821 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1821 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1821 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,446

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1821 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1162 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1821 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

