France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1821 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,446
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1821 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1162 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search