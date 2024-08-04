20 Francs 1821 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1821 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570743 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,370. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (9) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)