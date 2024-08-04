France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1821 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,761
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1821 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570743 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,370. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 42500 INR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
