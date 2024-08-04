Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1821 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1821 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1821 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,761

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1821 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570743 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,370. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Marudhar - January 7, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 42500 INR
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1821 A at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

