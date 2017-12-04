Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1816-1824 "Type 1816-1824". Off-center strike (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 20 Francs 1816-1824 "Type 1816-1824" Off-center strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1816-1824 "Type 1816-1824" Off-center strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1816-1824
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816-1824 . Off-center strike. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • iNumis (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1816-1824 at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2552 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816-1824 at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816-1824 at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1816 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search