20 Francs 1816-1824 "Type 1816-1824". Off-center strike (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816-1824 . Off-center strike. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (2)