flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC48,628,732

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1917
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1917 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

