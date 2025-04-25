flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1873 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1873 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1873 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC925,715

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1873
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Average price (PROOF):1600 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1873 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (39)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 8000 JPY
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - July 10, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - July 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 25, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateApril 25, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 14, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 10, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
SellerStack's
DateMay 13, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
SellerKatz
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 11, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1873 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 2, 2017
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1873 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1873 with mark A is 150 USD for regular strike and 1600 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1873 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1873 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1873 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1873 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1873All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions