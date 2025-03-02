flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,243,047

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1872
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1872 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (31)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 553892 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction WCN - June 5, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 26 PLN
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Stack's - May 13, 2020
SellerStack's
DateMay 13, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 3, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Numisor - June 14, 2017
SellerNumisor
DateJune 14, 2017
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction Auctiones - March 22, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 22, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 14, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1872 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1872 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1872 with mark A is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1872 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1872 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1872 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1872 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1872All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions