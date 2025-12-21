flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC26,974,890

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1873
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:250 USD
Average price (PROOF):5800 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (1193)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 245,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - December 21, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateDecember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Schulman - December 18, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 16, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Aurea - December 13, 2025
SellerAurea
DateDecember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction WCN - December 11, 2025
SellerWCN
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Klondike Auction - December 10, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 30, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 30, 2025
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction WCN - November 27, 2025
SellerWCN
DateNovember 27, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
SellerInasta
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
SellerInasta
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - November 23, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 23, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction WDA - MiM - November 20, 2025
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction WDA - MiM - November 20, 2025
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1873 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with mark A is 250 USD for regular strike and 5800 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1873 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1873All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions