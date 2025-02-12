flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1917 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC57,153,034

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1917
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:100 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1917 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
SellerInasta
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
SellerKatz
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionMS66 GENI
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - June 14, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateJune 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - March 1, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateMarch 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - February 1, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateFebruary 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" at auction Pars Coins - November 16, 2020
SellerPars Coins
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1917 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" is 100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1917 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1917 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1917 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

