Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1756

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1756 S
Reverse 8 Escudos 1756 S
8 Escudos 1756 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 8 Escudos 1756 NR S
Reverse 8 Escudos 1756 NR S
8 Escudos 1756 NR S
Average price 52000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 4 Escudos 1756 S
Reverse 4 Escudos 1756 S
4 Escudos 1756 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 4 Escudos 1756 NR S
Reverse 4 Escudos 1756 NR S
4 Escudos 1756 NR S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1756 S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1756 S
2 Escudos 1756 S
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1756 NR S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1756 NR S
2 Escudos 1756 NR S
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1756 S
Reverse 1 Escudo 1756 S
1 Escudo 1756 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1756 NR S
Reverse 1 Escudo 1756 NR S
1 Escudo 1756 NR S
Average price
Sales
0 0
