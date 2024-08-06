Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1756 NR S "Type 1756-1760" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1756 NR S "Type 1756-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1756 NR S "Type 1756-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1756 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

