Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1756 S "Type 1747-1756" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1756 S "Type 1747-1756" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1756 S "Type 1747-1756" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1756 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1756 S at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Colombia 2 Escudos 1756 S at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 1087 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1756 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1756 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
2798 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

