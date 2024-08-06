Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1756 NR S "Type 1755-1760" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1756 NR S "Type 1755-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1756 NR S "Type 1755-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 190,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
102000 $
Price in auction currency 102000 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2532 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 NR S at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1756 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search