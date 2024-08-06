Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1756 NR S "Type 1755-1760" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1756 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 190,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
102000 $
Price in auction currency 102000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2532 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search