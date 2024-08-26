Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1754

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1754 S
Reverse 8 Escudos 1754 S
8 Escudos 1754 S
Average price 8200 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 4 Escudos 1754 S
Reverse 4 Escudos 1754 S
4 Escudos 1754 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1754 S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1754 S
2 Escudos 1754 S
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1754 S
Reverse 1 Escudo 1754 S
1 Escudo 1754 S
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search