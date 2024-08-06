1 Escudo 1754 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1754 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)