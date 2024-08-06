Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1754 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1754 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1754 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1754 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Herrero (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1754 S at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1111 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1754 S at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1754 S at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1754 S at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

