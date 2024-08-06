Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1754 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1754 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Herrero (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1111 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
