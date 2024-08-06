Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1754 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1754 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1754 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
13441 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
11367 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 S at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

