Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1754 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1754 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
13441 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
11367 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
