Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1753

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1753 S
Reverse 8 Escudos 1753 S
8 Escudos 1753 S
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 4 Escudos 1753 S
Reverse 4 Escudos 1753 S
4 Escudos 1753 S
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1753 S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1753 S
2 Escudos 1753 S
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1753 S
Reverse 1 Escudo 1753 S
1 Escudo 1753 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
