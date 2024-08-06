Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1753 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1753 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1753 S at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1753 S at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

