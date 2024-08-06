Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1753 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14012 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
33909 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search