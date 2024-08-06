Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1753 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1753 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1753 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • UBS (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14012 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
33909 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1753 S at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

