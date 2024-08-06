2 Escudos 1753 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1753 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)