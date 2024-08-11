Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1895

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1895 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1895 So
10 Pesos 1895 So
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 5 Pesos 1895 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1895 So
5 Pesos 1895 So
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 132
