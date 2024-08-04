Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1895 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1895 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1895 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Numismatica Varesi

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,9955 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,002,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1895
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1895 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 325 CHF
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Chile 5 Pesos 1895 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

