5 Pesos 1895 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1895 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

