Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1895 So (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1895 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
