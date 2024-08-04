Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1895 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 5,991 g
- Pure gold (0,1766 oz) 5,4937 g
- Mintage UNC 808,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1895
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1895 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 310 USD
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
