Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1895 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1895 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1895 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 5,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,1766 oz) 5,4937 g
  • Mintage UNC 808,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1895
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1895 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (25)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 310 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1895 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

