10 Pesos 1895 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1895 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

