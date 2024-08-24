Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1874

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1874 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1874 So
10 Pesos 1874 So
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Pesos 1874 So
Reverse 2 Pesos 1874 So
2 Pesos 1874 So
Average price 530 $
Sales
1 14
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search