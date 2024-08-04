Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1874 So (Chile, Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,277

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1874
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
