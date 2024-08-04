2 Pesos 1874 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1874 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,270. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8)