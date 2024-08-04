Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1874 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1874 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1874 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 61,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1874
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1874 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,270. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 880 EUR
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 796 EUR
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 2 Pesos 1874 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

