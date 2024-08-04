Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1874 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 61,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1874
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1874 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,270. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (4)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 880 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 796 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search