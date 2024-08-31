Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1869

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1869 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1869 So
10 Pesos 1869 So
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Pesos 1869 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1869 So
5 Pesos 1869 So
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search