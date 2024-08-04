Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1869 So (Chile, Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,913

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1869
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1869 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Bid & Grow Auctions auction for USD 390. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1869 So at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1869 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
