5 Pesos 1869 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,913
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1869
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1869 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Bid & Grow Auctions auction for USD 390. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
