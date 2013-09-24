10 Pesos 1869 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1869 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)