Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1869 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 36,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1869
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1869 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesos 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search