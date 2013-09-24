Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1869 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1869 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1869 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 36,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1869
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1869 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Chile 10 Pesos 1869 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1869 So at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

