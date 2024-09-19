Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1852

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1852 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1852 So
10 Pesos 1852 So
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Pesos 1852 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1852 So
5 Pesos 1852 So
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search