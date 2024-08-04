Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1852 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,253 g
- Pure gold (0,4414 oz) 13,7277 g
- Mintage UNC 135,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1852
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1852 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
