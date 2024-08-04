Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1852 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1852 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1852 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Pure gold (0,4414 oz) 13,7277 g
  • Mintage UNC 135,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1852
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1852 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1852 So at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1852 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 10 Pesos Numismatic auctions
