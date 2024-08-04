10 Pesos 1852 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1852 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)