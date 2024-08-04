5 Pesos 1852 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1852 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34380 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) Service NGC (2)