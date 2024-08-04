Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1852 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1852 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1852 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1852
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1852 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34380 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Chile 5 Pesos 1852 So at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Chile 5 Pesos 1852 So at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1852 So at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1852 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1852 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search