5 Pesos 1852 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1852
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1852 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34380 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
