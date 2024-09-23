Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1850

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1850 So LA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1850 So LA
8 Escudos 1850 So LA
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse 2 Escudos 1850 So LA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1850 So LA
2 Escudos 1850 So LA
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1850 So LA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1850 So LA
1 Escudo 1850 So LA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search