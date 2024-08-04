8 Escudos 1850 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1850 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

