Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1850 So LA (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1850
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1850 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (24)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Künker (7)
- Lanz München (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (8)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (9)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search