Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1850 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1850 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1850 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1850
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1850 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (24)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Künker (7)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (8)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (9)
  • WAG (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1850 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search