2 Escudos 1850 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1850 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3173 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 285. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition VF (3)