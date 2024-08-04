Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1850 So LA (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1850 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1850 So LA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1850
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1850 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3173 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 285. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1850 So LA at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

