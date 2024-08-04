Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1850 So LA (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1850
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1850 with mark So LA. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3173 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 285. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search