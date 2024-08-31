Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1848

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1848 So JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1848 So JM
8 Escudos 1848 So JM
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Escudos 1848 So JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1848 So JM
2 Escudos 1848 So JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1848 So JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1848 So JM
1 Escudo 1848 So JM
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 2
